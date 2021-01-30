Tippett was promoted from the taxi squad Saturday, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.
Tippett will be available for Saturday's road matchup against the Red Wings, but there's no guarantee that he's in the lineup. He's geared up in three games this year, averaging 10:26 per outing and posting a minus-3 rating, two shots on net and four hits.
