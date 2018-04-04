Panthers' Owen Tippett: Boosted to AHL Springfield
The Panthers assigned Tippett to AHL Springfield on Wednesday, Matthew DeFranks of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
After a brief stint with the Panthers in October, Tippett was sent back to AHL Mississauga, where he proceeded to rack up 75 points -- 36 goals and 39 assists-- over 51 games. With the team's postseason coming to an end Sunday, he has now been promoted to finish out the season with the Thunderbirds. The team's regular-season schedule extends through April 15, and a strong showing could put him in consideration for a summoning during the NHL playoffs if the Panthers can secure a spot.
