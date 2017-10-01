Tippett has been included in Florida's Opening Night roster.

The 10th overall pick in 2017, Tippett entered training camp as a long shot to stick around with the team for the regular season, but was impressive enough to last all the way through training camp. That said, it won't be surprising if Tippett is sent back to his junior squad after nine NHL games in order to preserve a year of his entry-level deal. It will be interesting to see if Tippett dresses for Friday's season opener against Tampa Bay, and what role he fills if he does play.