Tippett scored an empty-net goal on his only shot and dished out a team-high four hits Sunday in a 4-1 win over Dallas.

Tippett got in behind the Dallas defense and finished off the easy empty-netter with 1:05 left in the third period, putting the finishing touches on Florida's road win. Tippett has points in three of his last four games, although Sunday's goal was his first tally in the last seven. The 22-year-old rookie has supplied five goals and five assists in 26 games this season.