Tippett registered a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over Columbus.
Tippett's wrist shot from the left dot snuck inside the far post and pulled the Panthers to within 4-3 with 7:39 left in regulation. It was the second straight game with a goal for the 22-year-old, who has chipped in five points in 17 contests.
