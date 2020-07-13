Tippett was called up for the Panthers' Phase 3 training camp.

Tippett failed to register a game for the club this season despite racking up 40 points in 46 contests with AHL Springfield. For now, the club will continue utilizing Mark Pysyk as a forward, but Tippett's scoring touch could persuade team brass to insert him into the lineup. In addition to Tippet, the organization brought in forward Eetu Luostarinen, defensemen Brady Keeper and Chase Priskie and netminders Samuel Montembeault and Philippe Desrosiers.