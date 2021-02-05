Tippett was promoted to the Panthers' active roster Friday.
Tippett stuck with the taxi squad for Thursday's game against Nashville, but he could rejoin Florida's lineup for Friday's rematch with the Predators. The 21-year-old rookie has gone scoreless in five games this campaign.
