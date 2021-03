Tippett scored a power-play goal on three shots and led the team with five hits in a 4-2 win over Columbus on Tuesday.

Tippett, who was activated from the taxi squad earlier in the day, gave the Panthers a 3-1 lead late in the second period when he threaded a shot through traffic from the top of the right circle. It was the second goal of the year for 22-year-old rookie and his first since Feb. 15. Tippett has four points through 16 games this season.