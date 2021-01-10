Tippett is holding down a spot on the third line as camp comes to an end, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

Tippett has not seen NHL action since the 2017-18 season, spending last year with AHL Springfield. A former 10th overall pick, Tippett making the roster seems assured, but the Pathers have been slow to move the 21-year-old up the roster. Unless Tippett moves up to the top six or sees time on the first power play unit, offense will be hard to come by for the rookie with Florida's lack of depth.