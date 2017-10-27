Panthers' Owen Tippett: Nets first NHL goal
Tippett scored his first NHL goal in Thursday's blowout victory over the Ducks.
Tippett cashed in on a terrific pass from Jamie McGinn early in the first period to net the coveted milestone. The 18-year-old rookie has impressed in his first four NHL contests and is a future fantasy stud. His current fourth-line role isn't ideal from a fantasy perspective, but he is seeing power-play time and could pay some dividends right now. The 10th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft is certainly one to keep an eye on.
