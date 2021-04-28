Tippett scored a goal on a game-high eight shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-4 win over the Predators.

Tippett set up an Aleksander Barkov goal in the second period before scoring an equalizer in the third as part of the Panthers' four-goal rally. The 22-year-old Tippett earned his first career multi-point game Tuesday. The first-round pick from 2017 is up to 14 points, 75 shots on goal, 47 hits and a minus-7 rating through 40 contests this year.