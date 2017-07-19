Tippett signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Panthers on Wednesday.

Tippett was selected 10th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft after putting up impressive numbers with OHL Mississauga -- 44 goals and 31 helpers in 60 games. The 18-year-old will get a shot at securing a place in the 23-man roster, but he could still end up back in juniors if Florida decides it doesn't want to burn a year of his ELC. If he can transition his game to the NHL, the winger could slot in as a scoring replacement for Jonathan Marchessault, who was taken by Vegas in the expansion draft.

CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...