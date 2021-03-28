Tippett notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

Tippett had the secondary helper on Carter Verhaeghe's second of three goals in the game. The assist was Tippett's second in the last three games. The 22-year-old winger has nine points, 47 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-5 rating in 25 contests. He's mostly seen bottom-six minutes in 2020-21, but the first-round pick from 2017 should develop into a productive player in the long run.