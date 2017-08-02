Panthers' Owen Tippett: Proceeding cautiously with undisclosed injury
Tippett (undisclosed) will go through morning skate but is unlikely to play in his next game for Team Canada in the World Junior Summer Showcase, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
The Panthers' top prospect is battling an undisclosed injury, which has prompted Team Canada's coach, Dom Ducharme, to take a cautious route with him. Tippett will likely go through morning skate, but won't be exposed to game action until he's a full-go.
