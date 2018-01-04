Tippett scored twice and added an assist in OHL Mississauga's 5-3 win over Erie on Wednesday.

Tippett was seemingly never given a realistic chance to make the Canadian World Junior team but that hasn't stopped the Panthers prospect from dominating the OHL ranks over the holiday season. Tippett has 13 points in his last five games and he has been held off the scoresheet just twice since Thanksgiving. A sniper in the purest former, Tippett has a mind boggling 123 shots on goal in just 21 games for the Steelheads.