Panthers' Owen Tippett: Racking up points for OHL Mississauga
Tippett scored twice and added an assist in OHL Mississauga's 5-3 win over Erie on Wednesday.
Tippett was seemingly never given a realistic chance to make the Canadian World Junior team but that hasn't stopped the Panthers prospect from dominating the OHL ranks over the holiday season. Tippett has 13 points in his last five games and he has been held off the scoresheet just twice since Thanksgiving. A sniper in the purest former, Tippett has a mind boggling 123 shots on goal in just 21 games for the Steelheads.
More News
-
Panthers' Owen Tippett: Assigned to OHL•
-
Panthers' Owen Tippett: Nets first NHL goal•
-
Panthers' Owen Tippett: Enjoys successful first training camp•
-
Panthers' Owen Tippett: Still in camp•
-
Panthers' Owen Tippett: Hoping to impress•
-
Panthers' Owen Tippett: Proceeding cautiously with undisclosed injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...