Panthers' Owen Tippett: Ready for prospect camp
Tippett was named on both the prospect camp and training camp rosters for the Panthers.
Tippett missed the World Junior Summer Showcase at the beginning of August due to an undisclosed injury, but looks to be healthy as he will join on-ice drills at the team's prospect camp starting Sept. 11. Tippett scored one goal in his seven games with the Panthers last season and will be fighting for a spot on the team. He is still too young to head to the AHL, so it is either earn a spot with the Panthers or be sent back to the OHL.
More News
-
Panthers' Owen Tippett: Out for World Junior Showcase•
-
Panthers' Owen Tippett: Boosted to AHL Springfield•
-
Panthers' Owen Tippett: Racking up points for OHL Mississauga•
-
Panthers' Owen Tippett: Assigned to OHL•
-
Panthers' Owen Tippett: Nets first NHL goal•
-
Panthers' Owen Tippett: Enjoys successful first training camp•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...