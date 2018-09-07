Tippett was named on both the prospect camp and training camp rosters for the Panthers.

Tippett missed the World Junior Summer Showcase at the beginning of August due to an undisclosed injury, but looks to be healthy as he will join on-ice drills at the team's prospect camp starting Sept. 11. Tippett scored one goal in his seven games with the Panthers last season and will be fighting for a spot on the team. He is still too young to head to the AHL, so it is either earn a spot with the Panthers or be sent back to the OHL.