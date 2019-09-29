Play

Tippett was demoted to AHL Springfield on Sunday.

The 2017 NHL Entry Draft's 10th overall pick had a chance at cracking the NHL roster for Opening Night but the team ultimately decided to get him some more work in the minors. After posting two straight 70-point campaigns in the OHL, Tippett shouldn't need much fine-tuning before being called back up at some point this season.

