Panthers' Owen Tippett: Sent to AHL Springfield
Tippett was demoted to AHL Springfield on Sunday.
The 2017 NHL Entry Draft's 10th overall pick had a chance at cracking the NHL roster for Opening Night but the team ultimately decided to get him some more work in the minors. After posting two straight 70-point campaigns in the OHL, Tippett shouldn't need much fine-tuning before being called back up at some point this season.
More News
-
Panthers' Owen Tippett: Shows off offensive skill•
-
Panthers' Owen Tippett: Tormenting OHL goaltenders•
-
Panthers' Owen Tippett: Ready for prospect camp•
-
Panthers' Owen Tippett: Out for World Junior Showcase•
-
Panthers' Owen Tippett: Boosted to AHL Springfield•
-
Panthers' Owen Tippett: Racking up points for OHL Mississauga•
-
2019 Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.