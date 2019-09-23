Panthers' Owen Tippett: Shows off offensive skill
Tippett picked up a goal and an assist during Saturday's 6-0 win over the Dallas Stars.
After a great final season in the OHL last year, Tippett is making his case for a roster spot with the Panthers during the preseason. Split between OHL Mississauga and OHL Saginaw last season, Tippett put up 33 goals and 74 points in 54 games. The 20-year-old now looks to either open the season with the Panthers or AHL Springfield.
