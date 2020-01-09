Tippett has 14 goals and 30 points in 38 games in his first season with AHL Springfield.

Drafted tenth in 2017, Tippett is the highest drafted player in his class that has yet to get regular time in the NHL. With his current performance, an NHL call up is bound to happen before the end of the season, and it is hard to see how Florida could leave him off their roster next season. Tippett is currently fourth in rookie scoring in the AHL.