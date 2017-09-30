Tippett remains on the training-camp roster after Friday's cuts narrowed the field to 26 players, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Selected 10th overall in this year's draft, Tippett is making a strong bid for a spot on the Opening Night roster with the Panthers set to face the Lightning on the road Friday. The speedy winger logged 9:59 of ice time in Friday night's 3-1 preseason loss to the Habs, managing one shot on empty shot on goal along with a minus-1 rating -- he did, however, pick up 1:18 of power-play ice time as the Cats try to figure out if he can handle such a role right off the bat. He's very much a work in progress, but that's to be expected for such a green prospect.