Panthers' Owen Tippett: Still in camp
Tippett remains on the training-camp roster after Friday's cuts narrowed the field to 26 players, the Sun-Sentinel reports.
Selected 10th overall in this year's draft, Tippett is making a strong bid for a spot on the Opening Night roster with the Panthers set to face the Lightning on the road Friday. The speedy winger logged 9:59 of ice time in Friday night's 3-1 preseason loss to the Habs, managing one shot on empty shot on goal along with a minus-1 rating -- he did, however, pick up 1:18 of power-play ice time as the Cats try to figure out if he can handle such a role right off the bat. He's very much a work in progress, but that's to be expected for such a green prospect.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...