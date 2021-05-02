Tippett scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blackhawks.

Tippett got a piece of a Sam Bennett shot for the Panthers' fifth goal, which stood as the game-winner. The 22-year-old Tippett is up to 15 points, 81 shots on net and 53 hits in 42 appearances this season. The first-round pick from 2017 is likely to carry significant fantasy value in dynasty formats.