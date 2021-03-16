Tippett scored a power-play goal on two shots in a 6-3 win over Chicago on Monday.
Tippett got the Panthers on the board late in the first period, blasting a one-timer past Kevin Lankinen from the right faceoff circle. The 22-year-old Tippett has emerged recently as an offensive contributor for the Panthers, collecting points in four straight games, picking up goals in three of them.
