Panthers' Owen Tippett: Tormenting OHL goaltenders
Tippett picked up a hat trick in OHL Saginaw's 9-2 rout of Flint on Wednesday.
Tippett now has 19 goals in 23 games since his trade to the Spirit in early January. Often thought of as a one-dimensional sniper, Tippett has chipped in 14 assists during that time frame. The 2017 first-round pick (10th overall) remains a work in progress in his own zone, but no one doubts Tippett's ability to put the puck in the net. He will get a long look in training camp next fall.
