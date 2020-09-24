Hornqvist was brought in by the Panthers from the Penguins on Thursday in a swap for Mike Matheson and Colton Sceviour.

Hornqvist may not be the same player that can produce 50 points per season but he still reached the 30-point threshold this year for the seventh consecutive year. The winger's biggest addition to Florida will be as a net-front pest on the power play, where he averaged 3:21 of ice time last season with Pittsburgh. If the team loses Mike Hoffman or Evgenii Dadonov in free agency, it could open up a spot in the top-six for Hornqvist.