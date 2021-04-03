Hornqvist (undisclosed) will be activated off injured reserve and play Saturday versus Columbus, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.
Hornqvist will return to a prominent role Saturday, skating on the Panthers' second line and top power-play unit. The veteran winger has racked up 12 goals and 25 points in 33 games this campaign.
