Hornqvist logged an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Hornqvist set up a Ryan Lomberg goal in the final minute of the first period. Over the last 10 games, Hornqvist has contributed a pair of assists and a minus-2 rating in a fourth-line role. The 35-year-old winger has just three points (one on the power play) to go with 39 shots on net, 18 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-4 rating in 21 contests overall.