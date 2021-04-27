Hornqvist (upper body) will miss a second consecutive game Tuesday in Nashville, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Hornqvist's absence Monday was originally believed to be a healthy scratch, but he's evidently dealing with an upper-body injury. Per coach Joel Quenneville, the veteran winger is day-to-day, so Hornqvist could be back as soon as Thursday in Chicago. The Panthers promoted Aleksi Heponiemi and Grigori Denisenko from the taxi squad, and both rookie forwards are expected to enter the lineup Tuesday.