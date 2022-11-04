Hornqvist left Thursday's game versus the Sharks with an upper-body injury, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Hornqvist was hurt on a Luke Kunin hit in the first period, which earned the Sharks' forward a match penalty. Hornqvist logged just two shifts in the contest prior to his exit. He hasn't registered a point since Opening Night, so his absence isn't likely to disturb fantasy managers' plans. More information should be available about the winger prior to Saturday's game versus the Kings.