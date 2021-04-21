Hornqvist received a maintenance day Tuesday and is expected to be in the lineup Thursday versus the Hurricanes, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.
Hornqvist needed a day off, but it's not likely this lasts longer than one game. The 34-year-old winger plays a heavy style, which likely led to him getting rest. Fantasy managers will want to double-check on his status prior to puck drop Thursday.
More News
-
Panthers' Patric Hornqvist: Out Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Patric Hornqvist: In right spot with man advantage•
-
Panthers' Patric Hornqvist: Lights lamp in narrow loss•
-
Panthers' Patric Hornqvist: Back at it•
-
Panthers' Patric Hornqvist: Shifts to injured reserve•
-
Panthers' Patric Hornqvist: Will miss time•