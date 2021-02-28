Hornqvist scored a goal on two shots and dished out three hits Saturday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Carolina.

With Florida netminder Sergei Bobrovsky on the bench for an extra attacker, Hornqvist tied the game at 3-3 with 1:54 remaining on a slick re-direction out of mid-air on top of the crease. The first-year Panther has supplied a team-leading nine goals along with eight assists in 19 games this season.