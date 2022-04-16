Hornqvist recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

Hornqvist helped out on linemate Maxim Mamin's third-period tally. This was Hornqvist's second point in five games since he returned from an undisclosed injury. The 35-year-old has chipped in 26 points (seven on the power play), 143 shots on net, 103 hits and a minus-1 rating in 58 contests. He's seen a steady role on the fourth line, though it's his power-play time and physical play that makes him an appealing depth option in fantasy.