Hornqvist scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Capitals in Game 5.
Hornqvist got loose for a breakaway after he was sprung by a Carter Verhaeghe pass. This was the Panthers' second of five unanswered goals in the contest. Limited to a fourth-line role, Hornqvist hasn't added much offense -- he snapped an eight-game point drought dating back to April 24 with his goal Wednesday. The veteran winger has added 11 shots on net, 14 hits and four PIM through five playoff outings.
