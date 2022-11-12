Hornqvist (upper body) will play Saturday against Edmonton, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.

Hornqvist missed three games after being injured Nov. 3 against San Jose, He has chipped in one goal, 10 hits and 24 shots on net in 11 outings this season. Hornvqist has averaged just 9:38 of ice time in 2021-22, playing mostly on the fourth line.