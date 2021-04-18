Hornqvist scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

The 34-year-old was credited with his 14th goal of the season when Nikita Gusev's rebound attempt banked in off of Hornqvist. Hornqvist just keeps on producing in his 13th NHL season, tallying 30 points in 41 games as a first-year Panther.