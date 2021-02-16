Hornqvist tallied an assist in Monday's 6-4 win over the Lightning.
So far, the Panthers' trade for Hornqvist is paying off. The 34-year-old has six goals and 12 points in 13 games, with six of those points coming on the power play. Hornqvist has seen his point totals decrease in each of the past three seasons, but a spot on the Panthers' top power-play unit is doing wonders for the gritty winger.
