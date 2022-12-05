Hornqvist (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per CapFriendly.

Hornqvist was injured Saturday and he'll now miss at least three games as a result, meaning the earliest he can return will be Dec. 11 against the Kraken. The veteran winger has just three points while averaging a career-low 9:16 of ice time through 22 games this season. Chris Tierney was promoted from AHL Charlotte in a corresponding move.