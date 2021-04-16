Hornqvist registered an even-strength goal Thursday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Lightning.

The crafty veteran opened the scoring in the contest, beating world-class goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy with a slick backhand over his pads. Hornqvist's first season with the Panthers has gone quite well since he's buried 12 goals to complement 16 assists over 39 games, plus he's returned to double-digit totals on the power play: seven goals and four helpers in that key special teams spot.