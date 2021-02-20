Hornqvist scored two goals -- one the game-winner, and the other on the power play -- in Friday's 7-2 victory over the Red Wings.
The veteran winger continues to have a great start to his tenure as a Panther. Hornqvist has found the scoresheet in five of the last six games, and on the season he has eight goals and 15 points through 15 contests.
