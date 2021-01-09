Hornqvist (undisclosed) is on the ice for Saturday's practice, George Richards of Panthers Press Box reports.

Hornqvist missed the first five days of camp due to an undisclosed issue, but he should still have plenty of time to get into playing shape, as the Panthers' first two games have been postponed due to the Stars' COVID-19 breakout, which means his first opportunity to taste game action won't come until Jan. 17 against Chicago. The veteran winger is expected to skate on the Panthers' second line and second power-play unit this season.