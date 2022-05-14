Hornqvist notched an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals in Game 6.

Hornqvist picked up a goal and an assist in the Panthers' last two games after opening the series scoreless in four outings. The 35-year-old winger has added 15 shots on net, 17 hits and a plus-1 rating while playing mainly in a fourth-line role during the playoffs.