Hornqvist provided an assist and 12 PIM in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Tampa in Game 4.

Hornqvist and the Panthers laid down the law late in Game 4 after getting blown out, being assessed multiple game misconducts. The 34-year-old was given a match penalty in the aftermath of a hit on Mikhail Sergachev that caused the Russian defensemen to leave the game. The Panthers now face elimination Monday in Game 5 at home.