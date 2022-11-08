Hornqvist (upper body) doesn't have a timetable for his return.

Coach Paul Maurice expects to know more about Hornqvist's status towards the end of the week. Hornqvist sustained the injury in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win against the Sharks. He has a goal in 11 games this season. He'll turn 36 on Jan. 1 and the Panthers are using him sparingly at this stage of his career. He's averaged just 9:38 of ice time in 2022-23.