Hornqvist (concussion) will travel with the team on its four-game road trip, but is not close to returning to action, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Hornqvist last played Dec. 3 and has missed the last 14 games. He has a lone goal and two assists in 22 games this season. He has fallen down the depth chart to the fourth line when healthy, but does see second unit power play time.