Hornqvist (undisclosed) is not in Monday's lineup against the Predators, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Hornqvist was a healthy scratch for an April 20 matchup with Columbus to give him a rest day. It appears that his absence Monday is a similar situation. The 34-year-old has 32 points in 44 games this season and will likely be in the lineup Tuesday against Nashville.