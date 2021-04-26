Hornqvist (undisclosed) is not in Monday's lineup against the Predators, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Hornqvist was a healthy scratch for an April 20 matchup with Columbus to give him a rest day. It appears that his absence Monday is a similar situation. The 34-year-old has 32 points in 44 games this season and will likely be in the lineup Tuesday against Nashville.
