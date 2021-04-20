Hornqvist (undisclosed) is not available for Tuesday's game against Columbus, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Hornqvist was a late scratch for Tuesday's game and it's possible that he's being given the night off as a healthy scratch. The veteran winger has 14 goals and 31 points in 42 games this season. He'll be questionable for Thursday's tilt with Carolina.
