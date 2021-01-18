Hornqvist scored a goal and supplied an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Hornqvist was responsible for the Panthers' fourth goal, and he had an assist on their fifth marker. The 34-year-old went plus-2 with three shots on goal. Hornqvist is expected to feature in a top-six role, giving him time with Aleksander Barkov or Jonathan Huberdeau at times. Hornqvist had 32 points and 107 hits in 52 games with the Penguins last year and should produce similarly if he stays healthy in 2020-21.