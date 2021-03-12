Hornqvist scored a goal on three shots and had two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Hornqvist lit the lamp for the second consecutive game when he got his stick on a Gustav Forsling blast late in the second period. The 34-year-old Hornqvist has been a splendid addition for the Panthers, providing 11 goals and 11 assists in 26 games with a career-best shooting percentage of 12.4.