Hornqvist scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over Columbus.

Hornqvist gave the Panthers a 2-0 lead less than three minutes into the second period when he somehow managed to get his stick on an Aaron Ekblad rocket from close range. It was Hornqvist's 10th goal of the season and gave him six points in his last seven games. The 34-year-old has been quietly consistent at every stop of his NHL career and has a shot at a ninth 20-goal campaign in 2020-21.