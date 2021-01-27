Hornqvist scored the tying goal with three seconds left in the third period and then potted the winner in the fifth round of the shootout during Tuesday's 4-3 victory over the Blue Jackets.

The former Penguin and Predator is off to a flying start to his Panthers tenure, scoring four goals and five points in only three games. Hornqvist seems intent on returning to the 20-goal plateau that he missed each of the last two seasons, and with a spot on Florida's top power-play unit and an even-strength line alongside Jonathan Huberdeau, he might just get there even in a shortened schedule.