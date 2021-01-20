Hornqvist scored two power-play goals in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over Chicago.

His second tally midway through the third period tied the score at 4-4 after the Panthers had squandered a 3-1 lead, setting the stage for some OT heroics by Frank Vatrano. Hornqvist hasn't reached the 50-point plateau since 2015-16, but with three goals and four points through his first two contests with Florida, the 34-year-old is making an early push to turn back the clock.